Amazon India unveils new 'Bazaar' vertical, featuring affordable fashion and lifestyle products

Amazon India has introduced a new shopping segment named "Bazaar," spotlighting budget-friendly, unbranded fashion and lifestyle items. This addition has been integrated into the Amazon India Android app, marking a strategic move by the e-commerce giant.

"We continue to invest and innovate on behalf of our customers and third-party sellers and are excited to introduce the Amazon Bazaar storefront on Amazon.in where customers can discover and shop ultra-affordable fashion and home products listed by sellers, especially from manufacturing hubs across India," an Amazon India spokesperson told Business Today.

As of now, only a targeted group of users will find the Bazaar section prominently displayed within the app interface.

Reports earlier this year hinted at Amazon India's efforts to onboard sellers offering unbranded products, spanning various categories such as apparel, watches, shoes, jewellery, and luggage, all priced below Rs 600.

For Prime subscribers, delivery estimates stand at approximately 4-5 days. It was anticipated that Amazon would extend delivery timelines for this segment, acknowledging the nature of low-cost items, where rapid delivery isn't typically a top priority for consumers.

The launch of Amazon Bazaar sets the stage for direct competition with SoftBank-backed Meesho, a player that has been gaining traction in the realm of budget e-commerce. Flipkart, too, operates a dedicated app, Shopsy, catering to a similar market segment.

The introduction of Bazaar holds the potential to tap into new customer segments for Amazon in India. The e-commerce giant has traditionally enjoyed popularity among urban consumers, particularly Prime subscribers who benefit from expedited deliveries, as well as access to video and music streaming services.

A January report by research firm Bernstein highlighted Amazon India's modest user growth of 13% in December 2023, partly attributed to its focus on more premium offerings compared to its competitors. In 2022, Amazon expanded its footprint in the social commerce sphere by acquiring Glowroad, a startup specialising in reseller networks.