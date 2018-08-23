Amazon launches 10.or D2 at Rs 6,999 with 18:9 display

10.or (pronounced Tenor) launched its new smartphone 10.or D2 exclusively on Amazon.in. The device is a entry level smartphone that comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ screen. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9. 10.or D2 has been manufactured by Huaqin Technologies as part of the 'Crafted for Amazon' program. Essentially, this program takes buyer reviews into consideration while designing a new smartphone.

10.or D2 will be available in two variants - 2 GB RAM with 16 GB ROM and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB ROM, both expandable up to 128 GB. These variants will be available for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

10.or D2 will be available for sale starting 12 noon on August 28, 2018. Prime members will get early access starting 12 noon on August 27, 2018. Customers can register themselves to get notified about the sale.

Commenting on the new launch, Noor Patel, Director - Category Management, Amazon India said, "The 10.or D2 is a "Crafted for Amazon" device that combines world-class manufacturing with high reliability & quality standards and is built with insights generated through our engagement with customers on Amazon.in. Our partner Huaqin Technologies, with several learnings from its predecessor 10.or D, has manufactured this second-generation smartphone exclusively for customers on Amazon.in. The smartphone offers top-notch specifications at a very competitive price, adding to the industry-leading exclusive mobile phone selection on Amazon.in."