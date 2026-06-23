Amazon Prime Day sale: Check top discounts on smartphones and electronics products

Amazon has officially announced the Prime Day sale in India, bringing massive discounts and deals across products, brands, and categories. Alongside the sale, the e-commerce site will also be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Prime Day, which is said to bring additional benefits to selected products.

The sale will be available for Amazon Prime members between July 4 and July 6, 2026, making it the perfect time to upgrade your electronic gear. From smartphones, laptops, to home appliances, several electronic products will be discounted. Here’s what you can expect from this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale.

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Amazon Prime Day sale: Top deals in electronic products

Amazon has teased deals and offers on electronic products ahead of the Prime Day sale. The e-commerce giant highlighted that the focused brands during the sale would be Samsung, Meta and Boat, which may get the highest deals. In addition, the sale page also teased that the platform will be the hub for several tech launches across categories.

Gadgets deals: If we look at specific categories, the mobile and accessories segment is revealed to get up to 40% off, with teased smartphones including Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, OnePlus N6, iQOO 15, and others. Laptops will be available at up to 50% off, tablets will get up to 40% off, and smart wearables are said to get up to 80% off during the sale.

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Home appliance: The whole category is said to get up to 65% off with washing machines, refrigerators, Split ACs, and others in focus. Amazon highlighted that Samsung, Haier, LG, and Godrej will be in focus this sale season.

Smart TVs and projectors: Amazon revealed that smart TVs and projectors will be available at up to 65% off, and this offer will apply to Sony Bravia 2, TCL Mini Q6C, Xiaomi Google LED TV, and others from brands like Xiaomi.

Smart speakers and Fire TV Stick: Amazon revealed that Amazon Echo devices and Fire TV Stick will be available at up to 45% off.

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Apart from e-commerce discounts, Amazon will also be offering 10% instant discount for eligible SBI Card and Axis Bank cards. In addition, buyers will also get no-cost EMI options on select products.