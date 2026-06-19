From laptops to tablets: The ultimate 2026 back-to-school tech guide for students

Summer vacation is coming to an end by the end of June, and students will soon be heading back to school and college. As the new academic session begins, many students must be gearing up with all essentials, including tech gadgets, to make studies more organised and engaging. Therefore, owning the right smart accessories and productivity gadgets is crucial to staying ahead in class, managing assignments better, and making the transition.

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Therefore, we have curated a list of essential tech gadgets that every student should own as they head back to school.

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Back-to-school tech essentials

Apple MacBook Neo: The MacBook Neo is Apple's latest affordable offering by Apple, which comes with powerful offerings and features, specially curated for students and casual users. The laptop is powered by the A18 Pro chip, bringing powerful performance and AI-powered features. Therefore, if you’re looking for an affordable laptop, then the Apple MacBook Neo could be a great consideration.

Kindle Paperwhite: While the majority of students’ time goes to school, tuition, and studies, the Kindle Paperwhite can help them catch up on their reading. It consists of thousands of books in a lightweight device, reduces the hassle of carrying heavy textbooks and printed material, and offers a more convenient and enjoyable reading experience.

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iPad Air M4: While a laptop is perfect for productivity, projects, and presentations, owning an iPad can help students make handwritten notes, sketch diagrams, annotate PDFs, and revise concepts seamlessly with its stylus. Due to its portability size, iPad Air is convenient to carry between classes, and it also offers smooth multitasking between study apps, video lectures, and other tools.

Sony WH-CH720N headphones: It is a lightweight over-ear wireless headphone, perfect for students to attend video lectures, play games, listen to music, and focus on studies without distractions due to its powerful Active Noise Cancellation. The headphones feature 30mm dynamic drivers for a crisp audio experience, and also claim to offer 35 hours of battery life with ANC on.

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CMF Watch 3 Pro: Lastly, in the midst of classes, study sessions, and daily routine, it is also crucial to stay on top of health, time management, and reminders without constantly checking the phone. Hence, the CMF Watch 3 Pro could be a great companion in terms of useful fitness and health tracking capabilities, and offering features like sleep monitoring, reminders, and AI-powered features, and more.

