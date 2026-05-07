Amazon Prime Video is set to become India’s largest streaming destination for exclusive originals as it integrates Amazon MX Player into its platform, bringing together free and paid video streaming under one unified service.

The move will combine Prime Video’s premium subscriber base with Amazon MX Player’s wide-reaching ad-supported audience, creating a single platform spanning Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), and add-on subscriptions.

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The integration follows Amazon’s 2024 acquisition of certain MX Player assets, which were merged with Amazon miniTV to create Amazon MX Player. The company said the combined service will offer customers a larger selection of exclusive originals, international content, reality shows, micro dramas and dubbed programming across devices.

Prime members will be able to access a broader library of content with the option to watch with ads or opt for an ad-free experience. Users looking for free streaming content will continue to have access to a large AVOD catalogue, while also being offered seamless upgrades to Prime membership.

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia-Pacific and ANZ, Prime Video, said, “Our focus at Prime Video has always been to bring authentic stories that reflect the diversity of our audiences. With the integration of Amazon MX Player’s expansive original slate and audience scale, our collective offering is bigger and stronger than ever — making Prime Video the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, for every customer in the country.”

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He added, “Amazon MX Player has built remarkable engagement through a diverse library, and bringing it together with Prime Video’s iconic stories means we can keep serving our customers with the largest selection of exclusive and original content from India and around the world.”

The integration is also aimed at strengthening Amazon’s advertising business by offering brands access to audiences across both free and paid streaming ecosystems.

Girish Prabhu, Vice President & Head, Amazon Ads India, said, “The unification of Amazon MX Player with Prime Video is a gamechanger for advertisers in India. We've created a single streaming destination that reaches audiences across the entire spectrum — from free ad-supported viewers to Prime members — enabling true full-funnel advertising on an unprecedented scale.”

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He added, “Advertisers now have access to the most relevant and high-performing ad formats, all powered by trillions of shopping, browsing, and streaming signals, transforming every impression into measurable business outcomes, making Prime Video the most comprehensive video advertising service in Indian streaming.”

As part of the transition, the Amazon MX Player app on Android will continue to support free streaming users under a rebranded identity while also offering an integrated Prime Video experience. On iOS, web and connected TV platforms, users of Amazon MX Player will be redirected to Prime Video, where content from both services — including free AVOD titles — will be available.