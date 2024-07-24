Amazon Prime Video gets AI boost and sleek redesign for simpler streaming experience

Amazon Prime Video has launched a global overhaul of its user interface, aiming to make streaming more intuitive and user-friendly. The redesigned interface, which will roll out to all users in the coming weeks, features simplified navigation, enhanced personalisation with AI, and streamlined access to subscriptions.

"With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favourites, as well as sign up to or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login,” said Kam Keshmiri, Vice President of Design, Prime Video.

Here's a closer look at the key changes:

Intuitive Navigation: A new navigation bar categorises content into Home, Movies, TV Shows, Sports, and Live TV, making it easier to find what you're looking for.

Seamless Subscriptions: A dedicated tab in the navigation bar allows users to browse, manage, and sign up for add-on channels directly within the Prime Video interface.

AI-Powered Personalisation: Leveraging Amazon's Bedrock AI model, the updated Prime Video offers personalised recommendations based on your viewing history and preferences.

Enhanced Synopses: Large Language Models (LLMs) are being used to generate concise and informative synopses, providing users with a quick understanding of movies and shows.

Visually Appealing Design: The redesign boasts new animations, smoother transitions, and zoom effects, creating a more engaging viewing experience.