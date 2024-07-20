Amazon Prime Day 2024: Best deals on Apple devices, smartphones, laptops, tablets and more

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is back, and it's brought an avalanche of irresistible deals on the hottest gadgets. From powerhouse laptops to sleek smartphones and versatile tablets, Prime Day is your golden ticket to tech heaven – without breaking the bank.

Laptops: Power Up Your Productivity (and Your Savings)

Whether you're a creative pro, a hardcore gamer, or a student on a budget, Prime Day has a laptop deal with your name on it. Score major savings on leading brands like HONOR, Acer, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo.

Highlights include:

HONOR 13th Gen X14 Pro: Starting at Rs. 47,990, this powerhouse packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, a sleek aluminum body, and lightning-fast charging.

Acer Aspire Lite: Multiple configurations to choose from, featuring AMD Ryzen and Intel Core processors, starting as low as Rs. 20,989.

ASUS Vivobook 15: Get your game on with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor, a 15.6" FHD display, and a price tag that won't induce sticker shock – starting at Rs. 54,990.

HP Pavilion x360: This versatile 2-in-1 boasts an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 360-degree hinge, and touchscreen functionality, all for Rs. 57,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5: For serious performance, this beast boasts an Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 processor, a stunning 2.8K OLED display, and a 120Hz refresh rate – a steal at Rs. 1,06,990.

Tablet Temptations: Portable Entertainment and Productivity

Prime Day isn't just for laptop lovers; tablet enthusiasts have plenty to be excited about too!

Here's a glimpse:

Apple iPad Pro: Experience the pinnacle of tablet technology with the powerful M2 chip, stunning Retina XDR display, and blazing-fast WiFi 6E. 11-inch model starting at Rs. 1,69,999.

Lenovo Tab Series: From budget-friendly options like the Lenovo Tab M10 (starting at Rs. 9,999) to the feature-packed Lenovo Tab Plus (Rs. 17,999), there's a Lenovo tablet for every need.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S Series: Immerse yourself in the world of premium tablets with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (starting at Rs. 29,999) and the powerhouse Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Rs. 99,999).

HONOR Pad Series: Experience the perfect blend of performance and affordability with the HONOR Pad 9 (Rs. 22,999) and the HONOR Pad X9 (starting at Rs. 14,999).

Smartphone Sensations: Flagship Features at Fantastic Prices

Ready to upgrade your mobile game? Prime Day has you covered with deep discounts on top-tier smartphones.

Check out these highlights:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G: This flagship phone needs no introduction. With its pro-grade camera, built-in S Pen, and stunning design, it's a steal at Rs. 79,999.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Experience the power of Apple's A15 Bionic chip, the brilliance of the Super Retina XDR display, and the reliability of all-day battery life, starting at Rs. 64,999.

Don't Miss Out: Prime Day Deals Don't Last Forever!

Remember, these incredible deals are for a limited time only. Head over to Amazon now to snag your favourite tech gadgets before they're gone!