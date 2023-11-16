Amazon Prime Video launches FanCode, its first dedicated channel for sports lovers

Amazon Prime Video has announced FanCode, its first dedicated sports streaming channel. This channel will allow Indian users to watch domestic and global sports live. The company claims that it has partnered with marquee sports leagues and organisations and will bring over 15 different sports including cricket, football, rugby, kabaddi, basketball, horse racing to sports fans in India.

To get access to FanCode, buyers will need to have a subscription to Prime Video, which starts at Rs 249. FanCode has exclusive rights to ICC Pathways, Cricket West Indies, EFL, CONMEBOL, Volleyball World & FIBA. The Prime members will be able to watch Carabao Cup, Women’s Big Bash League, FIFA U17 World Cup, Barclays Women’s Super League, AFC Champions League, AFC Cup, and Yuva Kabaddi, and more.

They will also get access to the Super Smash and England tour of the West Indies by the end of this year.

“At Prime Video, we know that while our entertainment preferences are delightfully diverse across the country, we are all ardent sports fans! All forms of sports have such strong, passionate fans following them and we would like to make access to a diverse array of sports super easy,” said Vivek Srivastava, head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India.

Notably, in the past 4 years, FanCode has streamed more than 45,000 hours of live sports content. In addition to FanCode, Prime members can access several additional titles across 22 OTT services, including FanCode, BBC Player, BBC Kids, Animax + GEM, Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Eros Now, DocuBay, ManoramaMAX, hoichoi, MUBI, AMC+, ShortsTV, VROTT, Acorn TV, NammaFlix, Stingray All Good Vibes, iwonder, Curiosity Stream, Chaupal, MyZen TV, and Museum TV.

Talking about the collaboration, Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode, stated, “FanCode wants to reach every sports fan across the country and this association with Prime Video is a step in that direction. We are excited to bring our premium content to Prime Video Channels and further increase our reach. The fact that FanCode will be the first sports platform on the service makes the collaboration even more special.”

