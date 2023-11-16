India qualifies for Cricket World Cup 2023 Finals: Here's how to watch it for free on November 19

After India qualified for finals by beating New Zealand with 70 runs in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 15, South Africa and Australia are competing against each other today. Whoever emerges as a winner in this match will play against India on November 19. South Africa vs Australia semi-final cricket match is taking place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.

Yesterday, in a thriller, India defeated the Kiwis by 70 runs, with seamer Mohammed Shami taking a whopping 7 wickets. The final World Cup Match is set to take place on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmadabad.

Do note that Australia is five time world champions. During the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa secured seven wins out of nine with (+)1.261 run rate. Australia is at third position with a net run rate of (+)0.841.

Notably, the two teams are coming face to face after 16 years in World Cup. They had played against each other twice (1999 and 2007) wherein both times, Australia emerged as the winner.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final: How to watch it for free on November 19

The Cricket World Cup 2023 final match will take place at 2 pm (IST) while the toss will take place at 1.30 pm. Just like other matches, this upcoming match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free. For those watching on TV or laptop will need to subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar.

This match will also be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network on TV.

India World Cup 2023 team

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Prasid

South Africa World Cup 2023 team

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c)/Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen/Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi/Gerald Coetzee, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia World Cup 2023 team

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

As there was slight drizzling in the morning, there is a slight chance of rain in Kolkata today. However, the temperature will stay between 22-27 degree Celsius.

