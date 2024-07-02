Amazon Prime Video unveils OTT content line-up for Prime Day 2024 featuring 14 series, movies

Prime Video has revealed a selection of 14 Indian and international series and movies in five languages for its Prime members ahead of Prime Day 2024, scheduled for July 20 and 21. Prime members in India can look forward to Season 3 of the Indian Original series Mirzapur (Hindi), premiering on July 5. This season will intensify the ongoing battle for the throne of Mirzapur. The global Original series The Boys (English) returns with its fourth season, releasing new episodes weekly up to Prime Day. Both series will be available with subtitles and dubs in multiple Indian languages.

The highlights of the new shows include the documentary Federer: Twelve Final Days (English), the dystopian thriller Civil War (English), the social drama PT Sir (Tamil), the critically acclaimed Naach Ga Ghuma (Marathi), the heist comedy Gam Gam Ganesha (Telugu), the historical Original series My Lady Jane (English), the comedy drama Sharmajee Ki Beti (Hindi), and the action comedy Inga Naan Thaan Kingu (Tamil).

Prime Video will also premiere the action thriller Garudan (Tamil), the romantic comedy Space Cadet (English), and the spy comedy My Spy: The Eternal City (English) in the days leading up to Prime Day.

Prime Video has also launched Crunchyroll on Prime Video Channels, allowing customers to watch anime content via an add-on subscription for Rs 79 per month. Prime members can avail up to 50 per cent discount on add-on subscriptions of other popular video streaming services, including MGM+, Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Sony Pictures Stream, hoichoi, ManoramaMAX, Mubi, and VROTT.

Amazon India’s Prime Day event will provide Prime members with 10 per cent savings on payments made using ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards, and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards. Other Amazon Prime benefits include free and fast delivery, access to movies and TV shows with Prime Video, and ad-free songs on Amazon Music, a rotating selection of e-books, magazines, and comics with Prime Reading, and in-game content with Prime Gaming.

Prime membership plans are available at ₹1,499 annually, ₹799 annually for Prime Lite, and ₹399 annually for Prime Shopping Edition. More details can be found at amazon.in/prime.