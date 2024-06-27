Motorola Razr 50 Ultra set for July 4th India launch, confirms Amazon listing

Just a day after its global debut, the highly anticipated Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has been confirmed for an Indian launch on July 4th. The exciting news comes courtesy of an early promotional page spotted on Amazon.in, the exclusive online retail partner for the foldable smartphone in India.

Related Articles

While the global variant boasts an attractive palette of Midnight Blue, Spring Green, Peach Fuzz, and Hot Pink, Amazon's listing confirms that Indian consumers will have access to three of these colour options. Sadly, the vibrant Hot Pink version won't be making its way to the world's second-largest smartphone market.

The listing also sheds light on the storage configuration for the Indian market, confirming the availability of the top-tier 12GB/512GB variant powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Whether Motorola plans to offer the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB models in India remains unclear.

Although the Amazon promo page explicitly mentions a July 4th launch date, it remains to be seen if this signifies the official unveiling or the commencement of sales. Motorola is yet to officially confirm the launch details.