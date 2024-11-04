Amazon sees massive traffic from non-metro cities during 2024 Festival and Diwali sales, setting new record

Amazon India has announced record-breaking results for its Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2024, marking the event as the most successful in its history. The month-long festival, which spanned from 27 September to early November, saw an impressive surge in customer visits, particularly from non-metro cities, which accounted for over 85 per cent of the total visits.

The Great Indian Festival attracted 140 crore customer visits, with tier-2 and smaller cities contributing significantly to this figure. Nearly 70 per cent of Prime members who shopped during the festival hailed from these areas. Amazon recorded its highest-ever single day of Prime sign-ups within the first two days of the event, with Prime members enjoying expedited delivery on over 3 crore items.

Sellers, especially those from non-metro cities, reported record sales. More than 70 per cent of sellers surpassed the INR 1 crore sales mark compared to last year, with small businesses, artisans, and women entrepreneurs selling over 1,000 units every minute. Approximately 42,000 sellers achieved their highest-ever single-day sales, with 70 per cent of them from tier-2 and smaller cities.

Amazon Pay saw notable growth during the festival, with a 50 per cent increase in ICICI Bank credit card transactions and a 20 per cent rise in UPI transactions. Nearly 25 per cent of electronics purchases were made using EMI options, with most EMIs offered at no extra cost. This financial flexibility also boosted travel bookings, with flight and hotel reservations increasing by 20 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively.

Product categories such as large-screen TVs, 5G smartphones, and audio products experienced strong demand. Amazon's devices, including the Fire TV Stick and Redmi Smart Fire TV, were top sellers. Non-gaming and gaming laptops saw a 30 per cent year-over-year growth, driven by demand for Intel-powered models. Home improvement items, including lighting and décor, also saw increased sales, with festive items like string lights and garlands in high demand.

Customers from non-metro cities were instrumental in driving Amazon's growth, accounting for over half of all TV and large appliance sales. Amazon Bazaar, focused on essential daily needs, experienced a four-fold increase in users, predominantly from tier-2 cities and beyond.

Amazon Business witnessed a 50 per cent increase in first-time business buyers, with many opting for Prime membership for early access and faster delivery. The demand for bulk discounts grew, with businesses ordering larger quantities and benefiting from a range of tailored discounts.