Amazon launches Amazon MX Player: Merging MX Player and Amazon miniTV for Indian streaming market

Amazon has unveiled its latest venture into the Indian streaming market with Amazon MX Player, a new ad-supported video-on-demand platform. Born from the merger of MX Player and Amazon miniTV, this service combines popular content from both streaming platforms, providing a diverse library of shows, films, and originals in multiple languages and genres.

Amazon MX Player offers a robust selection of shows, including well-known titles like Aashram, Dharavi Bank, Campus Diaries, Bhaukaal, Raktanchal, Shiksha Mandal, Roohaniyat, and Jamnapaar. In addition to these Indian originals, the platform will feature a curated collection of international content, including Korean, Mandarin, and Turkish dramas dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and other regional languages. This variety aims to cater to India’s diverse linguistic audience, ensuring viewers across the country can access content that resonates with them.

Speaking on the launch, Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising India, highlighted the synergies of the merger. “Today, we are bringing together the vast reach of MX Player with Amazon’s powerful advertising technology, allowing brands—whether they sell on Amazon or not—to connect with a highly engaged audience across India.”

The merger discussions initially surfaced in 2023, with Amazon reportedly resuming talks in early 2024 after a brief hiatus. By May, an agreement was reached, with Amazon acquiring certain assets of MX Player in an all-cash transaction worth under $100 million, or approximately Rs. 839 crore. As part of this deal, key members of MX Player's management team will join Amazon, helping to drive the platform’s growth and expand its reach across India.

This deal provides Amazon with a strategic "distribution and marketing partner," which could help Amazon MX Player establish a stronger foothold, especially in smaller cities where MX Player already enjoys a significant presence.