scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Amazon Web Services lays off hundreds of tech, sales staff amidst company reorganisation

Feedback

Amazon Web Services lays off hundreds of tech, sales staff amidst company reorganisation

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has reportedly laid off several hundred sales, marketing and tech roles. This comes as part of a broader reorganization under sales chief Matt Garman, amidst a challenging economic environment and competition from rivals like Microsoft.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Thrasio is seeking to pay employees’ wages, as well as suppliers, while the case is ongoing. Thrasio is seeking to pay employees’ wages, as well as suppliers, while the case is ongoing.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced on Wednesday the elimination of several hundred roles in sales, marketing, and tech, as part of a series of layoffs by its parent company, Amazon.com. The affected employees span AWS' sales, marketing, and global services division and the physical stores technology team.

This decision is seen as a move to streamline certain areas of the organization, according to an AWS spokesperson. The layoffs come as many big tech companies continue to cut jobs, with more than 57,000 workers laid off across 229 firms in 2024 alone, as per Layoffs.fyi. Amazon itself has laid off more than 27,000 employees in 2022 and 2023, following an over-hiring spree during the pandemic.

Related Articles

The recent cuts at AWS, which has a 60,000-strong sales, marketing, and global services division, is reportedly part of a larger reorganisation under sales chief Matt Garman. Despite a slowdown in growth in the previous year, Amazon's cloud business has shown signs of stability, even exceeding quarterly revenue expectations in February. However, it faces stiff competition from Microsoft in the race for cloud dominance, particularly in the field of generative artificial intelligence.

 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 04, 2024, 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement