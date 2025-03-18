Amazon won't let Echo users process Alexa recordings on-device, everything goes to cloud

Amazon will no longer allow local processing of Alexa voice recordings on Echo devices, with the recordings instead being sent to Amazon’s cloud for processing from 28 March 2025. The decision, which was communicated to Echo users via email, has raised privacy concerns given Amazon’s history with data handling and regulatory scrutiny.

According to a report by Ars Technica, Amazon informed customers who had enabled the "Do Not Send Voice Recordings" option that the feature would be discontinued. The email stated, "As we continue to expand Alexa’s capabilities with generative AI features that rely on the processing power of Amazon’s secure cloud, we have decided to no longer support this feature." The company added that voice recordings will be deleted after processing, and users will still have the option to prevent recordings from being saved.

The shift is linked to the upcoming launch of Alexa+, a new subscription-based version of the AI assistant with enhanced generative AI features. Alexa+ will include capabilities such as Voice ID, which allows Alexa to recognise individual speakers and offer personalised responses. However, Amazon clarified that Voice ID will not work if users choose not to save their voice recordings.

An Amazon spokesperson told The Verge that the changes are aimed at improving Alexa’s capabilities while maintaining user privacy. "The Alexa experience is designed to protect our customers’ privacy and keep their data secure, and that’s not changing. We’re focusing on the privacy tools and controls that our customers use most and work well with generative AI experiences that rely on the processing power of Amazon’s secure cloud."

Concerns over Amazon's handling of user data are not new. In 2023, Amazon settled with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for $25 million over allegations of mishandling children's privacy. The company also agreed to pay $5.8 million to settle allegations that its Ring doorbell cameras had been used to spy on some customers. A 2019 Bloomberg report also revealed that Amazon employees were allowed to listen to as many as 1,000 Alexa voice recordings per nine-hour shift to improve its speech recognition and natural language understanding.

Amazon has clarified that the "Do Not Send Voice Recordings" feature was only available to US customers with Echo devices set to English and claimed that less than 0.03% of its customers used the feature. Despite the policy change, users will still be able to manage their data preferences through the Alexa Privacy dashboard or the Alexa app.