scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Amid global Twitter outage, users face 'cannot retrieve tweets' error

Feedback

Amid global Twitter outage, users face 'cannot retrieve tweets' error

More than 3,000 people have complained of issues related to Twitter on the Down Detector site

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amid Twitter outage, users face 'cannot retrieve tweets' error Amid Twitter outage, users face 'cannot retrieve tweets' error

Thousands of Twitter users have on Saturday reported problems with the social media platform.

More than 3,000 people have complained of issues on the Down Detector site, including the inability to retrieve tweets, missing timelines and followers disappearing.

The latest issues come after a major outage on the platform in March, soon after the company’s most recent round of layoffs.

Within minutes, #TwitterDown started trending in India. Users have reported receiving the message ‘rate-limit exceeded’ on their For You page. A user who received this message said: “Dear Twitter, I am not rate limited as there is no rate limit-sort this out NOW!”

Memes related to the outage started emerging on the microblogging platform.

Many Twitter users slammed Elon Musk for the way he handled the social media platform ever since he took over as its new owner.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jul 01, 2023, 7:22 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement