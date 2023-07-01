Amid global Twitter outage, users face 'cannot retrieve tweets' error

Thousands of Twitter users have on Saturday reported problems with the social media platform.

More than 3,000 people have complained of issues on the Down Detector site, including the inability to retrieve tweets, missing timelines and followers disappearing.

The latest issues come after a major outage on the platform in March, soon after the company’s most recent round of layoffs.

why is my twitter down and i can't see anything 😭 how can i fix it pic.twitter.com/z36VcxyaK0 — َ (@haeshion) July 1, 2023

Within minutes, #TwitterDown started trending in India. Users have reported receiving the message ‘rate-limit exceeded’ on their For You page. A user who received this message said: “Dear Twitter, I am not rate limited as there is no rate limit-sort this out NOW!”

Memes related to the outage started emerging on the microblogging platform.

ℹ️ Note: Twitter is experiencing sporadic issues for some users internationally; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/P6wychqsnN — NetBlocks (@netblocks) July 1, 2023

⚠️Twitter is experiencing sporadic issues for some users world wide; interruption not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TwitterDown@elonmusk @TwitterSupport pic.twitter.com/Xkkg696aSV — Wiz 🇺🇸 (@WizChadwick2) July 1, 2023

Twenty minutes without being able to refresh the feed.#TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/fKBd85LM4z — Jay Lionel (@JayLionel7) July 1, 2023

Me who uninstalled and installed twitter then came to know about #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/bcUvYLiQin — 👑🌟 (@superking1816) July 1, 2023

Many Twitter users slammed Elon Musk for the way he handled the social media platform ever since he took over as its new owner.