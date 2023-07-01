Amid global Twitter outage, users face 'cannot retrieve tweets' error

Thousands of Twitter users have on Saturday reported problems with the social media platform.
More than 3,000 people have complained of issues on the Down Detector site, including the inability to retrieve tweets, missing timelines and followers disappearing.
The latest issues come after a major outage on the platform in March, soon after the company’s most recent round of layoffs.
Within minutes, #TwitterDown started trending in India. Users have reported receiving the message ‘rate-limit exceeded’ on their For You page. A user who received this message said: “Dear Twitter, I am not rate limited as there is no rate limit-sort this out NOW!”
Memes related to the outage started emerging on the microblogging platform.
Many Twitter users slammed Elon Musk for the way he handled the social media platform ever since he took over as its new owner.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today