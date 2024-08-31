Amkette EvoFox Deck review: Turning your phone into a handheld gaming haven

Smartphone gaming has exploded in popularity, but touch controls can feel limiting for many. Enter the Amkette EvoFox Deck, a wireless, portable controller that transforms your phone into a handheld console reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch. At a price of Rs 2,999, it offers a compelling alternative to pricier options from brands like Razer and Backbone.

Design and Comfort: A Compact and Surprisingly Premium Package

The EvoFox Deck features a clever sliding design that accommodates phones of various sizes. Its flexible plate securely holds your phone in place, while the rubberised finish provides added protection. The matte black finish, customizable RGB rings around the joysticks, and comfortable grips make it feel surprisingly premium for its price.

Controls and Features: Responsive and Intuitive

The EvoFox Deck offers a familiar layout with dual analogue sticks, a D-pad, A/B/X/Y buttons, shoulder buttons, and triggers. All buttons are responsive and satisfying to use. The included Dojo app, available for both Android and iOS, enhances the experience by offering game recommendations, cloud gaming access, and key mapping presets (Android only).

Gameplay Experience: A True Handheld Console Feel

The EvoFox Deck delivers on its promise of console-like gaming on your phone. The well-designed grips and responsive controls make playing a wide range of games a joy. The controller's lightweight design ensures comfortable extended play sessions, and the minimal battery drain on your phone is a welcome bonus.

Should You Buy It?

If you're serious about mobile gaming and crave a more immersive experience, the Amkette EvoFox Deck is a fantastic investment. Its affordability, comfortable design, and responsive controls make it an excellent value proposition. While the Dojo app could benefit from some improvements, and the inability to remap shoulder buttons is a minor drawback, the overall package is hard to beat, especially at this price point.