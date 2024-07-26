'Any place, any time, any rules': Elon Musk still insisting on fighting Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

It seems Elon Musk can appreciate a worthy adversary, even if he's itching for a physical fight with them. Despite praising Mark Zuckerberg's latest open-source AI model, the Tesla CEO reiterated his desire for a cage match with the Meta founder.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, where he was attending a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk declared, "I'll fight Zuckerberg any place, any time, any rules." This reignited a public feud that began in June 2023 when Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a fight amid rumours of Meta developing a rival to Twitter (now X).

Zuckerberg, in a more measured tone, responded on Threads, his text-based social media platform, with a simple, "Are we really doing this again?"

The much-hyped cage match never materialized last year despite a flurry of social media exchanges between the two billionaires. Zuckerberg, who has been training in jiu-jitsu, has maintained his willingness to fight, stating in August, "I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on."

Despite the stalemate on the physical battlefield, Musk and Zuckerberg appear to be finding common ground in the world of AI. Both have advocated for more open AI development to challenge the dominance of companies like OpenAI and Microsoft.

Musk even offered rare praise for Zuckerberg following Meta's release of its latest AI model, Llama 3.1. This open-source model, which Meta claims surpasses OpenAI's GPT-4 in certain benchmarks, is available for public use free of charge.

"It is impressive and Zuck does deserve credit for open-sourcing," Musk acknowledged in an X post.