Apollo Health moves to Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP for managing financial operations

To optimise its financial operations and increase productivity, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Limited has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). By implementing Oracle Cloud ERP, Apollo Health will be able to eliminate manual processes and embrace continuous innovation to improve speed and accuracy in reporting, align financial and operational planning, and gain insights to drive better decisions.

Apollo Health runs a chain of standardized primary healthcare models – Multispecialty Clinics, under the brand name Apollo Clinic in India & the Middle East, Diabetes Management Clinics under Apollo Sugar, Dental Clinics under Apollo Dental and Diagnostic Centers under Apollo Diagnostics. The Company also operates Specialty formats under Apollo Cradle (a Centre for Women & Children), Apollo Fertility (a centre for providing infertility treatment), Apollo Spectra Hospitals (a hospital for minimally invasive surgeries) & Apollo Dialysis (A Chain of Dialysis Centers). However, the company’s finance and operations data were dispersed across multiple siloed on-premises applications, making it challenging to get accurate real time information.

"Innovating our financial operations through technology is pivotal for sustaining the growth trajectory of our entire organisation. By integrating Oracle Cloud ERP into our operations, we aim to fortify our financial infrastructure, ensuring agility and efficiency across their business verticals. This will also reflect our commitment to driving sustainable growth amidst the dynamic healthcare landscape in India,” says Sriram Iyer, CEO, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd- a subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited (AHEL). Through this initiative, Apollo Health endeavours to optimise its resources, streamline operations, and enhance the overall customer experience, ultimately reinforcing its market presence and delivering value to stakeholders.

While Oracle Cloud ERP will enable Apollo Health to increase productivity, reduce costs, and improve controls, the Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), which is a part of Oracle Cloud ERP, will help improve speed and accuracy of financial reporting, reduce the time to close the books, and enable senior leaders to make better decisions.

"India is experiencing a surge in healthcare service demand, which requires healthcare providers to fortify infrastructure, optimize business processes, and adopt cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence," says Deepa Param Singhal, vice president Cloud Applications, Oracle India.

Oracle Cloud ERP helps organisations to optimise their business with touchless operations, predictive insights, and embedded collaboration features. It offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing.

