Apple adds focus and exposure lock to iPhone 16’s Camera Control button with iOS 18.2 beta

Apple’s latest iOS 18.2 beta introduces a long-awaited feature for iPhone 16 users: the ability to lock focus and exposure using the Camera Control function. This addition, part of iOS 18.2 beta 2 released to developers on Monday, enhances the photography experience on Apple’s newest models.

New Camera Control Features

The focus and exposure lock, showcased during the iPhone 16 launch in September but absent from the initial release, is finally making its debut. To use this new feature, users need to enable it in the Camera app settings. Once activated, they can press and hold the Camera Control lightly to lock the focus and exposure, maintaining these settings until their finger is released.

The anticipation for this feature has been high since Apple first hinted at its capabilities during the iPhone 16 presentation. Apple initially noted that this enhancement would come in a future software update, now confirmed to be part of iOS 18.2.

More Additions in iOS 18.2

Apple started testing iOS 18.2 before iOS 18.1 was even released publicly, indicating the importance of this substantial update. Besides the new Camera Control capabilities, iOS 18.2 also introduces an array of features tied to Apple Intelligence. These include:

• Genmoji: Customised emoji generation.

• Image Playground: Creative image tools for unique visuals.

• ChatGPT Integration: Enhancements that blend OpenAI’s conversational capabilities with Apple’s ecosystem.

• Visual Intelligence: A tool available exclusively on iPhone 16 models.

Additionally, the update simplifies managing default apps and broadens the availability of Apple Intelligence to more regions.

Availability

iOS 18.2 is set for public release in December, but it’s currently accessible to developers in beta. This ensures developers have an early look at the new tools and can prepare their apps accordingly.