Apple AirPods 4 launched in two versions with USB-C port; check India price, specs

Apple has launched two versions of Apple AirPods globally at its Glowtime event today, alongside Apple iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10. The new AirPods 4 models aim to replace the second and third-generation AirPods. The highlights of the Apple AirPods 4 models include Type-C port for charging, revamped design for better and comfortable fit. The higher version even comes with Active Noise Cancellation feature.

Apple AirPods 4 India price, availability

The newly launched AirPods 4 earbuds are launched in two versions. The AirPods 4 will cost you $129 while the AirPods 4 with ANC will cost you $179 in the US.

They are launched at Rs 12,900 in India and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation will cost you Rs 17,900. Buyers will also get 3 months of Apple Music access for free.

Apple AirPods 4 specifications, features

The new AirPods 4 models come with a new design with replaceable ear tips for comfortable fit. The higher-version come with Active Noise Cancellation feature, that was exclusive to AirPods Pro models only uptill now. This is the key differentiator between the two versions of earbuds launched today at the Apple event. They also get wireless charging.

Both the AirPods 4 versions come with Type-C port for charging. However, the charging case of higher-end version comes with built-in speakers for Find My integration. Both versions of the earbuds house the H2 chip, that offers an improved sound quality. It also comes with personalised spatial audio, voice isolation and gesture-based Siri controls. First announced at WWDC, the Siri Interaction feature lets you shake your head yes or no to reply to Siri’s questions. The AirPods 4 offer 30 hours of battery life. Apple says it is the “most comfortable AirPods ever.”

Apple also announced new colors for the AirPods Max, as well as USB-C at $529 in the US. The headphones will be available in Midnight, Blue, Purple, Orange and Starlight colour variants. They will also come with support for personalized spatial audio with the upcoming iOS 18 software update.