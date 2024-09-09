Apple to ship made-in-India iPhone 16 globally shortly after release: Report

Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 16 series globally, with a significant change in production strategy—these new iPhones will be made in India and available worldwide shortly after the launch, according to a report by The Economic TImes. This marks the first time Indian-manufactured iPhones will be shipped globally so quickly.

The iPhone 16 series, which will be officially unveiled at Apple’s “Glowtime” event on Monday, is expected to hit stores within 10 to 12 days of the launch. Thanks to Foxconn, Apple’s manufacturing partner, production of the iPhone 16 models has already begun in India. This is a significant step for Apple, as the iPhones made in India will now be available in cities across the world right from the start of the sales.

Apple’s decision to ramp up production in India is due to its strategy to reduce reliance on China for manufacturing. By expanding production to India, Apple is not only diversifying its supply chain but also strengthening its presence in one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets in the world.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to come with major upgrades, including larger screens, enhanced AI-powered features, and improved cameras. The Pro models, for instance, will likely feature bigger displays—6.3 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max—with thinner bezels for more screen space. Additionally, all iPhone 16 models will be powered by the new A18 chip, promising faster performance and better energy efficiency.

For photography enthusiasts, the Pro models are set to include a 5x telephoto lens for improved zoom, and all models will have energy-efficient displays thanks to Samsung’s latest technology.

The global availability of Indian-made iPhones shortly after launch is a major milestone for India’s tech manufacturing industry. This move is expected to boost India’s role in the global supply chain and marks a significant achievement for Apple’s “Make in India” efforts.

With only a few days left until the iPhone 16 series hits the market, this launch is set to be a game-changer—not just for Apple, but for India’s place in the tech world.