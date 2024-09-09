Apple Watch 10 series with sleep apnea detection launched at Rs 46,900 in India

Apple has introduced its new Apple Watch Series 10 at its ‘Glowtime’ event today. The Cupertino-based tech giant launched Apple Watch Series 10 a new upgrade for its affordable Apple Watch SE and a new colour variant for Apple Watch Ultra 2 alongside Apple iPhone 16 series. The highlight of Apple Watch Series 10 includes its Sleep Apnea detection feature that will use the improved ECG functionality of the smartwatch.

Apple Watch Series 10 India price

Apple Watch Series 10 is launched in two variants. The GPS version is priced at $399 while the GPS+ Cellular version will cost you $499 in the US.

It is launched at Rs 46,900 in India and will be available for pre-order starting September 20. The titanium variant is launched at Rs 79,900.

Apple Watch Series 10 specifications, features

Apple Watch Series 10 comes with large OLED display and thinner bezels. It now comes in 45mm and 49mm options, a 4mm upgrade from 41mm and 45mm models of its predecessor. It measures 9.6mm. The smartwatch also comes with a metal back for durability and water resistance. It is claimed to charge up to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

A new titanium, option is available for the smartwatch, replacing stainless steel and making the watch even lighter than before. The Apple Watch Series 10 is powered by a new S10 chip. This allows new neural processing to improve sound with the on-board microphone. The smartwatch now features a built-in speaker, allowing users to play music and podcasts directly on their wrist.

In terms of features, the biggest new entrant is Sleep Apnea detection. The Apple Watch Series 10 will be able to identify if the user shows signs of sleep apnea, a condition that causes people to stop breathing suddenly while sleeping. Once the smartwatch determines that user shows the signs, they can consult a doctor and get the appropriate treatment. In addition to new features, the Apple Watch Series 10 continues to offer medication reminders and Atrial fibrillation (AFib) alerts, just like its previous model.

It has depth sensor for water based activities like snorkeling.


