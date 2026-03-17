Apple AirPods Max 2 vs Sony WH-1000XM6: Which premium headphone is worth buying?

On March 16, Apple launched its new generation premium headphone, the Apple AirPods Max 2, at a whopping price of Rs 67,900 in India. The headphones bring several enticing features and upgrades, but it raises questions about value, as popular competitors like the Sony WH-1000XM6 continue to offer strong performance at a lower cost.

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While both headphones are priced in the premium segment, the real comparison ultimately comes down to performance, features and whether Apple can justify its higher price tag. Therefore, here’s a detailed comparison between Apple’s new AirPods Max 2 and the Sony WH-1000XM6.

Apple AirPods Max 2 vs Sony WH-1000XM6: Build and design

The Apple AirPods Max 2 comes with a similar design to its predecessor, consisting of aluminium ear cups, a stainless steel headband frame with a knit mesh canopy. On the other hand, the Sony WH-1000XM6 has a plastic build with metal hinges and a vegan leather headband.

The AirPods Max 2 weigh 386 grams, whereas the Sony headphones are significantly lighter at 254 grams, making it comfortable for long term usage. In addition, it has a foldable design, making it compact, and its case uses a magnetic latch, making it easy to open and close.

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Whereas AirPods Max 2 can not be folded, hence it will take more space in your carry bag if you’re travelling, and keeping it on the neck can also get uncomfortable due to the weight.

In addition, Sony WH-1000XM6 comes with a touch sensor control panel on the right ear cup to manage controls such as play/pause and volume. Whereas AirPods Max 2 features a Digital Crown and a control button for volume.

Apple AirPods Max 2 vs Sony WH-1000XM6: Sound and ANC

For sound, the Apple AirPods Max 2 features in-house 40mm dynamic drivers with the same acoustic architecture as its predecessor. However, with the new H2 chip, the company claims to offer an enhanced sound experience.

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It offers 24-bit, 48kHz lossless audio when connected via USB-C cable, but when wirelessly connected via Bluetooth, the audio is compressed into AAC format, restricting the true high-resolution audio.

In terms of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), the Apple AirPods Max 2 claims to offer up to 1.5x better noise cancellation than its predecessor. It also offers an “Adaptive Audio” feature that automatically adjusts ANC and transparency modes.

On the other hand, the Sony WH-1000XM6 sports a 30mm dynamic driver unit in each ear cup. In addition, it also offers LDAC codec support, and users can enjoy high-resolution audio wirelessly. In addition, it comes with 3.5mm cable connectivity support as well. In addition, Sony also offers app-based equaliser settings for a personalised listening experience.

Sony headphones come with a dedicated HD noise-cancelling processor QN3 for deep isolation. It also has an “Auto Ambient Sound Mode” that automatically transitions between ANC and transparency mode.

Apple AirPods Max 2 vs Sony WH-1000XM6: Battery life

Apple AirPods Max 2 claims to offer up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC enabled. Whereas the Sony WH-1000XM6 offers up to 30 hours of playback time with ANC turned on and up to 40 hours with ANC turned off.

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Apple AirPods Max 2 vs Sony WH-1000XM6: Price in India



The Apple AirPods Max 2 is priced at Rs 67,900 in India.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 is originally priced at Rs 49,990. However, it can be bought at a discounted price from e-commerce platforms.