Apple AirPods Max 2 launched in India with H2 chip, improved ANC, and more: Price starts at Rs 67,900

Apple has quietly launched the new generation of wireless headphones, the AirPods Max 2, in India. The headphone flaunts a similar design to its predecessor, but comes with several upgrades, including the H2 chip, Adaptive Audio, Live Translation, and much more. Priced at Rs 67, 900, here is everything you need to know about the new Apple AirPods Max 2.

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Apple AirPods Max 2: Specs and features

The Apple AirPods Max 2 is claimed to offer up to 1.5x more effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that blocks environmental noise. It is said to offer improved sound quality with the new H2 chip that comes with a new digital signal processing algorithm and computational audio algorithms.

The headphones also offer a new high-dynamic range amplifier for crisp audio, Spatial Audio, and new features such as Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation.

Eric Treski, Apple’s director of Audio Product Marketing, said, “The sound quality is remarkably clean, rich, and acoustically detailed — and when combined with capabilities like Personalised Spatial Audio, AirPods Max 2 deliver a profoundly immersive experience.”

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The AirPods Max 2 support 24-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio when connected with a USB-C cable. In addition, it also comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity support. In terms of battery life, it claims to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled.

Lastly, the headphone also comes with camera remote support, allowing users to capture photos or video by pressing the Digital Crown while using the Camera app or compatible third-party camera apps on iPhone or iPad.

Apple AirPods Max 2 price in India and availability

The Apple AirPods Max 2 will be available in Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Orange colours in India. The headphones are priced at Rs 67,900 in India. It will be available for sale starting Wednesday, March 25.