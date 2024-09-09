Apple announces new Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 16 series

At the Apple Glowtime launch event today, Apple announced new Apple Intelligence features for the newly launched iPhone 16 series. According to the tech giant, Apple Intelligence is running multiple generative models on the iPhone locally. The intensive tasks use Apple's "private cloud compute," which runs on servers Apple built for this.

Apple Intelligence is absolutely free to use for all iPhone 16 series users. Notably, it was initially reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

The company announced that Apple Intelligence can analyze inboxes, providing email summaries and modifying notifications. Important notifications will now appear at the top of your inbox. The upgrades also enable Siri to better understand less precise requests, guide users through iPhone tasks, and observe on-screen activities.

Users can create new emoji by typing a description or creating new images with Image Playground. Apple revealed that user can find an image they are looking for by typing a description or even a specific moment in a video. This also includes building a collection of movies.

Siri is now more natural, contextually aware, and personalized. You can also type your requests. It has a broader knowledge base to assist with troubleshooting and tasks on your iPhone 16. Siri also has a better understanding of on-screen content, so it can see what you're looking at or reference photos.

Apple announced that Apple Intelligence is launching as a beta in the US in the fall, with localised English coming to several markets in December. Additional languages like Chinese French, Japanese and Spanish are targeted for 2025.