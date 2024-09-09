Apple AirPods Pro get new features that detect hearing loss and can work as 'clinical grade' hearing aid

Apple has announced a new set of features for the AirPods Pro, aimed at helping people with hearing loss. These updates are based on Apple’s extensive hearing study, which involved over 160,000 participants.

The AirPods Pro will now offer a Hearing Protection feature. Using machine learning, the AirPods will automatically adjust to louder sounds, reducing their intensity to protect users’ hearing. This feature is designed to prevent further hearing damage for those exposed to excessive noise.

Another significant feature is a hearing test, which helps detect any hearing loss. The test results are presented in a clear, easy-to-understand personalised report. Apple has assured users that all test data will be stored locally on their devices for added privacy.

One of the most groundbreaking updates is the ability for the AirPods Pro to function as a clinical-grade hearing aid. This feature, expected to be available soon on AirPods Pro 2, could detect hearing loss and assist users by amplifying sounds in a way that mimics traditional hearing aids.

Apple plans to launch these features in over 100 countries, and they are expected to receive FDA approval soon, allowing them to be recognised for their medical-grade functionality.