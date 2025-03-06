Apple appeals UK government's order to allow access to encrypted data: Reports

Apple has launched a legal challenge against a UK government order that would require it to create a mechanism for law enforcement to access encrypted cloud data. The appeal, filed with the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, follows a secret directive issued by the Home Office in January demanding that Apple provide authorities with access to iCloud backups in cases involving national security or serious crime, according to reports from the Financial Times and BBC News.

Rather than complying with the order, Apple withdrew its Advanced Data Protection (ADP) feature from the UK last month. ADP is an opt-in security measure that enables end-to-end encryption for cloud data, meaning that even Apple itself cannot access stored messages, photos, and files. By removing this feature from UK users, Apple has effectively ensured that it can access certain iCloud backups, including copies of iMessages, when legally compelled.

The move has reignited global debate over encryption and government access to private data. Law enforcement agencies argue that encryption hampers investigations into serious crimes such as terrorism and child exploitation, while privacy advocates warn that weakening encryption creates security risks for all users.

International Backlash and Legal Concerns

Apple’s decision to disable ADP in the UK has been met with criticism from privacy campaigners, while the UK government insists that access to user data would only occur in exceptional circumstances. A Home Office spokesperson told the BBC that privacy protections remain in place, stating "Privacy is only impacted on an exceptional basis, in relation to the most serious crimes and only when it is necessary and proportionate to do so."

The directive has also drawn scrutiny from the United States. US President Donald Trump likened the UK’s demands to "something that you hear about with China" in an interview with The Spectator. Meanwhile, US officials are investigating whether Britain’s approach violates the CLOUD Act, a data-sharing agreement that prohibits the UK from unilaterally demanding access to the data of US citizens.

Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, reportedly raised concerns in a letter stating that she had not been informed in advance of the UK’s request and that an investigation would assess whether Britain had acted outside the scope of its agreements with the US.

Apple’s Legal Battle

Apple has not publicly commented on its legal challenge, and the Investigatory Powers Tribunal has yet to respond to requests for clarification. However, the Financial Times reported that the case could be heard in the coming weeks, though it remains unclear whether proceedings will be made public.

The UK government has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of the order, citing legal restrictions preventing such disclosures. Under UK law, companies that receive technical capability notices are barred from publicly discussing them. However, the Home Office maintains that its policies aim to protect citizens from serious crimes while maintaining necessary privacy safeguards.

Apple has repeatedly stated that it would not compromise its security features, expressing disappointment at having to take such action in the UK. The company’s decision to challenge the order sets up a significant legal battle over data privacy, government surveillance, and the future of encryption in the UK.