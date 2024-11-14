Apple Arcade unveils 15 new games for holiday season; from Hot Wheels to Final Fanatasy, see full list

Apple is gearing up for the holidays by expanding its Apple Arcade lineup with 15 fresh games, promising entertainment for gamers of all ages. This upcoming selection includes revamped classics like FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE)+, Skate City: New York, and Talking Tom Blast Park, alongside unique experiences tailored for Apple Vision Pro. The additions underscore Apple Arcade’s mission to offer ad-free, family-friendly games accessible across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

Available to subscribers in India at ₹99.00/month, Apple Arcade’s library offers over 250 games, providing everything from retro sports hits like NFL Retro Bowl ’25 and NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition to quirky adventures like Sneaky Sasquatch. Now, with new titles launching in December and January, players can look forward to more variety, spanning genres like strategy, action, and city-building.

Here’s a look at some of the new releases

December 5 Launches

• Talking Tom Blast Park by Outfit7: Players join Talking Tom and friends in a colourful, blaster-filled battle to save Blast Park from the mischief of the Rakoonz. With wacky weapon upgrades and park-building features, it promises a lively, family-friendly experience.

• Boggle: Arcade Edition by Zynga: The classic word-puzzle game makes its Apple Arcade debut with multiplayer modes and a curated solo adventure, offering hours of fun for word enthusiasts.

• PAC-MAN 256+ by Bandai Namco and Hipster Whale: A twist on the classic PAC-MAN game, featuring new challenges, power-ups, and the infamous Glitch to keep players on their toes.

• Hot Wheels: Race Off+ by Hutch Games: This high-speed racing game lets players test their skills on thrilling Hot Wheels tracks with 30 authentic cars and gravity-defying stunts.

• Barbie Color Creations+ by StoryToys: Young artists can customise Barbie dolls, design outfits, and take on creative challenges in this vibrant game that encourages self-expression.

December 9 Launches

• FINAL FANTASY IV (3D REMAKE)+ by Square Enix: The fan-favourite RPG returns with updated graphics, voice acting, and the Active Time Battle system, delivering nostalgia with a modern twist.

• FF IV: THE AFTER YEARS+ by Square Enix: This sequel to FINAL FANTASY IV offers fans a chance to revisit beloved characters and embark on new adventures, with unique mechanics like Lunar Phases affecting combat.

January 9 Launches

• Skate City: New York by Snowman and Agens: Bringing the streets of NYC to life, this skateboarding game features real-world locations, extensive tricks, and a mellow soundtrack, offering an immersive urban experience.

• Gears & Goo by Resolution Games: Designed for Apple Vision Pro, this game combines tower defense with spatial computing, allowing players to defend against waves of Goo in an engaging, hands-on format.

• Three Kingdoms HEROES by Koei Tecmo: A strategic, turn-based battle game where players form teams of historical generals to challenge advanced AI or compete globally.