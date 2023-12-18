Apple ban in China: State firms, agencies ask employees to stop using iPhones

A significant shift is taking place in China’s technological landscape. According to a report by Bloomberg News, an increasing number of Chinese agencies and state-backed corporations across the nation have issued directives to their employees to refrain from bringing Apple iPhones and other foreign-made devices to their workplaces.

This follows a report from earlier this year when Chinese government agencies were reportedly asking their employees to not use Apple iPhones to decrease their dependence on foreign technologies. This has involved encouraging state-affiliated firms, including banks, to transition towards using locally developed software. Additionally, there has been a big effort to boost domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing, a critical component in a wide range of electronic devices.

The Bloomberg News report indicates that multiple state firms and government departments across at least eight provinces have, in the past month or two, instructed their employees to begin using local brands. This is a clear indication of the country’s push towards technological self-reliance. In September, staff in at least three ministries and government bodies were advised against using iPhones at work.

Interestingly, this trend is not confined to large corporations or high-tier cities. In December, smaller firms and agencies in lower-tier cities from provinces including Zhejiang, Shandong, Liaoning, and central Hebei issued similar directives. Notably, central Hebei is home to the world’s largest iPhone factory, which further highlights the significance of these developments.

Apple's push towards India

Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain from China by pushing its efforts to manufacture devices in India. Tata Group has become the first Indian company to start assembling Apple iPhones. The company acquired Wistron Apple iPhone assembly in Karnataka. The company is reportedly planning to build another iPhone assembly in Tamil Nadu, which will be one of the biggest in India, employing around 50,000 people.

