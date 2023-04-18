Apple BKC store opening latest updates: Apple CEO Tim Cook opens BKC store, meets customers

Apple BKC store has been inaugurated by CEO Tim Cook. This is the first Apple retail store in India. The store has been opened amid chants of 'BKC' from Apple employees at the store. CEO Tim Cook welcomed the first of Apple Store visitors at the BKC complex.

Apple fans started lining up outside the BKC store. CEO Tim Cook will be meeting with the customers at the store after the store is opened to the public.

In the past, most Apple stores witnessed a similar response with buyers lining up hours in advance, if not days to be the first to purchase an Apple product. A similar scene can be expected when the latest Apple iPhones hit the market. Some customers have been queuing up in front of the store since 6AM in the morning and some even claim to be waiting since 8 pm on Monday.

Watch the live coverage here: LIVE from Apple BKC

One of the individuals who traveled from the western industrial city of Ahmedabad to attend the launch said, "The vibe here is just different. It's not like buying from some normal store. There's just no comparison. It's so exciting."

Maharashtra | Apple's first India store set to open in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) today. People stand in queues outside the store before its opening. pic.twitter.com/vISeWrwSTD — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived in India on Monday and will have a packed schedule during his stay in India. On Day 1, Cook was greeted by Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon and even maestro A.R. Rahman. Cook is expected to meet PM Modi as the company commits to the Indian market with growing market share as well as production.

Also read: Apple BKC Store First Look: Apple reveals Mumbai store ahead of official launch

Apple BKC: Most Sustainable Apple Store



Apple BKC store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, the company claims. The store will come with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The company claims BKC store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.