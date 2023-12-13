Apple brings new feature that saves iPhone from thieves even if they have the passcode; here’s how

Apple has introduced a new feature called Stolen Device Protection in the beta version of its iOS. As the name suggests, the feature will enhance the security of iPhones. This feature is designed to protect your phone in case it gets stolen and the thief somehow learns your passcode. The Wall Street Journal report had spotted a scam where attackers befriended or spied on the victim to get access to their passcodes. They could then steal the data by disabling ‘Find my’ on wipe functionality. The theft not only leads to loss of the phone but also extremely sensitive personal information.

The new feature will essentially force the malicious actor to use biometric authentication to access sensitive settings on the iPhone. Even if they have the passcode, they won’t be able to lock the owner out or change their settings.

Here’s how it works and how it will impact you as an iOS user:

1. Second Layer of Security: Stolen Device Protection adds an extra layer of security to your iPhone. Even if a thief knows your passcode, they won’t be able to misuse your phone if it’s not at your usual locations like home or work.

2. FaceID Requirement: If your phone is at an unfamiliar location and Stolen Device Protection is enabled, your phone will require FaceID recognition along with the passcode to perform sensitive actions. These actions include viewing stored passwords or wiping the phone. So, a thief can’t make these changes or see these settings with just your passcode.

3. Delay in Changing Settings: Any attempt to change your Apple ID password or remove FaceID will trigger a mandatory one-hour delay. After this delay, a FaceID check is required again.

4. Protection Against Scams: This feature is particularly useful against scams where attackers trick victims into revealing their passcodes and then steal their phones. Previously, anyone with a stolen device and passcode could take full control of the phone. But now, even if a thief knows your passcode, they can’t disable theft protections like Apple’s Activation Lock feature or Lost Mode.

5. Availability: You can turn on Stolen Device Protection under Face ID and Passcode settings if you have the latest developer beta of iOS, iOS 17.3. This feature will be available to all iPhone users in the coming weeks when iOS 17.3 is launched to the public.

Also read: Elon Musk reveals new Optimus Gen 2 robot with new human-like hands, foot; watch video here

Also read: Apple iPhone update: iOS 17.2 with new Journal app and spatial video capture support out now