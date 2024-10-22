Apple CEO Tim Cook reflects on his first job and how Steve Jobs hired him

Apple CEO Tim Cook shared reflections on his early career, the lessons he learned from Steve Jobs, and his journey from humble beginnings to leading one of the world’s most valuable companies in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Cook recalled his very first job at age 12, delivering newspapers in the early hours of the morning, an experience that helped finance his education. He was the first in his family to attend college, a milestone he considered a privilege. “I knew that being able to do that was a privilege that I needed not to waste,” Cook said. He emphasised that, for his generation, college was seen as a way to open doors and “stand on the shoulders” of one’s parents.

After graduating from Auburn University, Cook’s first corporate role was at IBM in 1983, where he was introduced to a world of “really smart people from all around the world.” Reflecting on his early days there, he shared a humble start: “I had no furniture at all. I was sleeping on the floor for a while before I could afford to actually buy a bed.”

However, one of the most pivotal moments in Cook’s career came in 1998, when Steve Jobs recruited him to join Apple, a company that was on the verge of collapse. Jobs’ visionary approach and focus on products immediately resonated with Cook. “He was a very different kind of CEO. He was focused on products, products, and products, and had a belief that small teams could do amazing work,” Cook recalled.

Despite warnings from others about Apple’s precarious financial state, Cook trusted his instincts and saw an opportunity for a turnaround. He remembered Jobs’ unwavering belief in focusing on consumers at a time when the industry had shifted towards enterprise solutions: “Everybody thought you could not make any money selling to consumers,” Cook said. “I thought I had a chance of a lifetime to work with the creative genius that started the entire industry, and I didn’t want to pass that up.”

Working closely with Jobs had a profound impact on Cook’s leadership and management style. He credits Jobs for teaching him invaluable lessons, including the power of innovation, the importance of simplicity, and the ability to embrace change. “He taught me the value of innovation, the fact that small teams could do amazing things,” Cook said. He highlighted Jobs’ rare ability to change his mind when presented with new evidence, a quality that Cook himself grew to admire.

Cook also discussed his passion for logistics and manufacturing, which stemmed from his background in industrial engineering. “Manufacturing has always interested me because I’m very curious about how things are made,” he said. Describing supply chain management as a “piece of art,” Cook detailed how it is “a symphony of things of coming together,” with thousands of components creating a single product.

When asked about the sacrifices he has made to reach his current position, Cook humourously cited sleep and an abundant consumption of coffee. He also opened up about his daily routine, revealing that he begins each day by checking emails, many of which come directly from customers. “I get notes both that are positive and some that are not so positive,” he said, explaining how this feedback helps him stay connected with Apple’s community.

Reflecting on his remarkable journey from a paperboy to the CEO of Apple, Cook said, “Zero,” when asked if his younger self ever imagined he would be where he is today. Despite creating a 25-year plan during his graduate studies, he admitted, “Life has a way of happening and throwing you off from some well-crafted plan.” His advice? Recognise when doors open and be ready to walk through them.