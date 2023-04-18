Apple CEO Tim Cook to open India's first Apple retail store today; what to expect and when

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be inaugurating the first-ever Apple retail store in India today. The opening of two stores in India symbolizes a renewed push towards the Indian market from the iPhone-maker. The store will be opened at 11 am.

Traditionally, Apple Stores across the globe witness a long line of customers wanting to be the first or at least one of the firsts to make a purchase from a new Apple Store. The store in BKC is expected to witness a similar enthusiasm from Apple fans.

On Monday, Cook sent out a tweet confirming his presence at the inauguration of the Apple store. He said, "Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow."

During the preview of the Apple Store, Cook also met Indian celebrities from Bollywood including Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, and maestro A.R. Rahman.

Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGa — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023

Apple BKC Architecture

In iconic Apple fashion, the new BKC store is also big on glass and the colour while. The store has a huge curved glass facade. The store also has tall white pillars giving the store a more airy feel.



Apple claims that the BKC store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world. The store will come with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The company claims BKC store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

The ceiling is made of wood with triangular handcrafted texture, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.

Also read: Apple BKC Store First Look: Apple reveals Mumbai store ahead of official launch