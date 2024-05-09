Apple cuts price of entry-level iPad by Rs 10,000 after recent iPad Pro launch; check new prices

Apple launched new iPad Air and iPad Pro models at its recent ‘Let Loose’ event. Just after the launch, the tech giant has slashed the prices of its entry-level iPad or 10th generation iPad, on its website. In addition to this, the company has discontinued its 9th generation iPad in the country. The 10th gen iPad was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 44,900 in India.

Apple iPad price cut

After the latest price cut, 10th generation iPad is selling at Rs 34,900, down from Rs 44,900 on the Apple website. The iPad has received a price drop of Rs 10,000 from the launch price. It is available in Blue, Pink, Yellow and Silver colour options.

The 10th gen Apple iPad is powered by A14 Bionic chip and offers up to 256GB of internal storage. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and a 12MP ultra-wide front facing camera for video calls and selfies. It also comes with support for Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard and comes with a USB-C port for charging.

Apple iPad Pro price



The new iPad Pro is available in both 11-inch and 13-inch models. Customers can choose from silver and space black finishes with storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB. The pricing for the 11-inch model starts at Rs 99,900 for the Wi-Fi version and Rs 1,19,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular version. The larger 13-inch model is priced starting at Rs 1,29,900 for Wi-Fi and Rs 149,900 for Wi-Fi + Cellular.

iPad Air price

The iPad Air also comes in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes but offers a more colourful range with finishes in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey. These models start at Rs 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model, and go up to Rs 94,900 for the 13-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular model. In addition to new iPad Pro and iPad Air, Apple has also launched a new Apple Pencil Pro at Rs 11,900.

Customers can order these new iPads through the Apple website or via the Apple Store app. The new iPad Pro and iPad Air models will be available in stores starting May 15.

Also Read:

Mother’s Day 2024 tech gift ideas: OTT subscription, iPhone 15, Amazon Echo Dot and more

Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ earbuds launched in India with ANC: Check price, sale offers, specifications