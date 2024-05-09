Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ earbuds launched in India with ANC: Check price, sale offers, specifications

Motorola launched two pairs of TWS earbuds in India: Moto Buds and Moto Buds+. The highlights of the new Moto earbuds include active noise cancellation (ANC) support, triple mic systems and “water-repellant design”. Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ has been certified by Bose and features a branding “Sound by Bose”. Both the earbuds will go on sale in India on Flipkart.

Moto Buds, Moto Buds+ India price, sale offers

Moto Buds have been launched in India at a price of Rs 4,999. In terms of colours, you will get them in Coral Peach, Glacier Blue, and Starlight Blue colour variants. Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Moto Buds+ have been launched at Rs 9,999 in India. They are available in Beach Sand and Forest Grey colour options. As for sale offers, customers will get Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Both Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ will go on sale on Flipkart at 12 pm on May 15.

Moto Buds, Mots Buds+ specifications, features

Moto Buds are equipped with a single 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, while the Plus model come with 11mm dual dynamic drivers and a 6mm tweeter. Moto Buds earbuds come with support for up to 50dB ANC and Moto Buds+ come with support for up to 46dB ANC. Both the earbuds offer three modes for noise cancellation: Transparency, Adaptive and Noise Cancellation.

As mentioned earlier, they come with “Sound by Bose” branding and support for Dolby Atmos. The Buds+ also comes with Dolby Head Tracking feature that adjusts the audio according to the head movement. Both the earbuds come with triple built-in mics with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) to improve the call quality.

In terms of battery, Moto Buds come with up to 42-hour battery, whereas the Moto Buds+ offer up to 38 hours of battery. With ANC off, Moto Buds will offer up to 9 hours of battery life, while the Plus model will offer 8 hours of playtime. As claimed by the company, with just 10 minutes of charging, Moto Buds will offer 2 hours of battery life and Bud.

