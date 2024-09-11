scorecardresearch
Business Today
TECHNOLOGY

NEWS

Apple discontinues iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 13, Watch Series 9 following iPhone 16 launch

Older models make way for the latest iPhones and Apple Watch Series as the tech giant refreshes its product lineup.

Apple has discontinued several older iPhone and Apple Watch models following the launch of its iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10. The discontinued models include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and the Apple Watch Series 9.

These products are no longer available for purchase on Apple's official website, though they may still be found through third-party retailers or as refurbished units. The iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Series 9 were all launched in September 2023, while the popular iPhone 13 was introduced in September 2021.

Current iPhone Lineup in India

Following these discontinuations, the iPhone models currently available in India through Apple's official channels include:

iPhone SE (2022): Starting at Rs 47,600.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus: Starting at Rs 59,990 and Rs 69,990, respectively.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Starting at Rs 69,990 and Rs 79,990, respectively.

iPhone 16 series: Pre-orders begin September 13.

Apple Watch Availability

In addition to the new Apple Watch Series 10 and the updated Apple Watch Ultra 2, the Apple Watch SE remains available for purchase in India, starting at Rs 24,900.

Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 10 and the new Black Titanium variant of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 are ongoing, with sales commencing on September 20. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 starts at Rs 89,900, while the Apple Watch Series 10 starts at Rs 46,900.

Apple's discontinuation of older models is a common practice following new product launches, streamlining its product lineup and encouraging customers to upgrade to the latest devices.

Published on: Sep 11, 2024, 11:33 AM IST
