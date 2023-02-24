Apple employee gets rare gift after completing 10 years in company; watch video

Amidst a pandemic-triggered economic downturn that has seen tech companies cut jobs, Apple is bucking the trend by recognizing the loyalty of its long-term employees. The tech giant has been rewarding its staff who have stuck with the company for at least 10 years with a unique gift - a square slab of aluminum, a polishing cloth, and a signed note from CEO Tim Cook.

The award by Apple was recently unboxed by a YouTuber named DongleBookPro. In the past, Apple has gifted employees a crystal-made award for their service. However, the new award is heavier and shinier. It is a square hunk of aluminum with a large stainless steel Apple logo on it. On opening the packaging, the first thing you'll see is a personal note from Cook, thanking the employees for their contributions to the company's mission to change the world for the better.

A surprising addition to the package is the Apple polishing cloth, which retails in India for Rs 1,900. No surprise that it will help the employee keep the block of metal shiny at all times. The package also includes a note from Apple, stating that the gift is made from the same 6000 series aluminum used to make the company's products.

In order to highlight the achievement of the employee, Apple has etched the number "10" denoting the employee's 10-year milestone and also features the employee's name and the date they reached the 10-year mark.

Apple is one of the very few tech companies that have not announced job cuts. Competitors like Google, Amazon and Meta have laid off thousands of employees. Google laid off 12,000 employees across its global operations. Amazon has decided to lighten its workforce by 18,000 employees. Meta laid off 11,000 employees late last year and while there were reports that it might not be done with job cuts, the company executive Andy Stone has rubished the rumour.

Also read: Apple may bring no-prick blood glucose tracking technology to Apple Watch