Apple eyeing smart glasses market after Meta's 'Orion' demo made waves: Report

Apple is reportedly weighing a potential entry into the smart glasses market, even as it scales back production of its $3,500 Vision Pro headset, which has faced challenges in driving consumer demand. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple recently conducted internal focus groups on a range of existing smart glasses, gathering employee input as it evaluates this growing tech segment.

Apple’s move comes just as Meta gains traction with its AI-enabled Ray-Ban glasses, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious Orion smart glasses demonstration is drawing attention. Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses, priced starting at $300, bring features like cameras, speakers, and a microphone in a style that can easily pass as conventional eyewear. The AI-powered frames, which made Oprah Winfrey’s annual gift guide, offer a wearable, on-the-go solution that contrasts with the Vision Pro’s bulkier headset design and external battery pack.

In the past, tech giants such as Google and Snap have attempted to make smart glasses a mainstream gadget, yet none have sustained success. However, Apple’s established reputation for refining technology could enable it to enter the market with a more competitive, user-friendly product. If Apple indeed has plans to rival Meta’s upcoming Orion glasses, it could be leveraging its slower, deliberate approach to tech innovation.

Meta, on the other hand, reported “strong momentum” for its Ray-Bans in its recent quarterly earnings report. Zuckerberg’s public demo of the Orion prototype signaled Meta’s push toward higher-end smart eyewear — with hints of an eventual consumer release. For now, Apple’s focus appears to be on gauging user interest and testing available smart glasses, with Bloomberg indicating further focus groups in the near future.

Apple’s cautious approach has become characteristic in an era of rapid AI and AR advancements. As other tech giants launched AI tools over the past two years, Apple waited until last week to introduce its own generative AI software.