Apple finally embraces RCS messaging: Here's how it will impact both Android and iPhone users

After years of resistance, Apple has finally announced that it will support Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging on iPhones by 2024. This decision comes after persistent attempts by Google, Samsung, and other competitors to persuade Apple to adopt the technology.

RCS is a messaging standard used by most Android phones. Apple’s adoption of RCS will enhance interoperability compared to the current SMS or MMS services. The new feature will work alongside iMessage, which Apple assures will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for its users.

Why RCS matters to both Android and iOS Users?

The adoption of RCS will essentially enable iPhone and Android users to enjoy features such as read receipts, typing indicators, and the ability to send high-resolution images and videos when texting between iPhone and Android devices. These features will be available via the simple text messages. The features will make text messages as good as many of the other popular instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp. Apple also plans to allow users to share locations in the messages.

Benefits of RCS messaging:

Multimedia Content: Unlike traditional SMS, which is limited to plain text messages, RCS enables the exchange of multimedia content, such as images, videos, and audio files, directly within the messaging app. Read Receipts: RCS supports read receipts, letting you know if the recipient has read your message. Typing Indicators: It also supports typing indicators, allowing you to see when someone is typing a response. Real-Time Messaging: RCS supports real-time messaging, allowing users to have more interactive and dynamic conversations. Group Chats: The protocol allows the exchange of group chats. Rich Media Sharing: With RCS, you can enjoy rich media sharing. Reactions to Messages: It adds reactions to messages.

iMessage to stay put

It is important to note that the adoption of RCS does not mean Apple is opening up iMessage to other platforms. According to a report by 9to5 Mac, RCS will only replace SMS and MMS and will exist separately from iMessage. Also, RCS messages will be green, similar to the current SMS messages.

This change is likely a response to the regulatory pressure from the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires major companies like Apple to make their services interoperable with other platforms. In September, the European Commission opened an investigation into iMessage to determine whether it should be considered a “core platform service”. However, Apple reportedly argued that iMessage isn’t popular enough in Europe for the rules to apply, and it’s planning to file an appeal against the government’s regulation of its App Store.

Google and Samsung get what they asked for

Companies like Google and Samsung have long pushed for Apple to add support for RCS with multiple marketing campaigns and videos. Google even sent a letter to the European Commission arguing that iMessage should be considered a core platform service under the DMA.

While Apple may not be adopting RCS out of its own willingness, the addition of RCS is a welcome change. It will significantly improve the quality of videos sent between iPhones and Androids and address other missing features that make it less appealing to text between devices.

