Apple HomePods to feature iPad-like display, robotic arm and AI features: Report

Apple is rumoured to launch two new HomePods with iPad-like screen and artificial intelligence features. As per a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is working on a new smart home accessory that will come with touch-enabled display and Apple Intelligence features. This is expected to be a table-top device that is expected to feature a robotic arm and iPad-like display.

The company is rumoured to launch two versions of this device, one cheaper than the other. Notably, both these devices are likely to operate on a newly developed operating system, potentially named homeOS. The top-of-the-line device, codenamed J595, is expected to feature an iPad-like screen attached to a flexible robotic arm. This arm will allow the screen to be moved and repositioned, with actuators enabling tilting and full 360-degree rotation.

Earlier, 9to5Mac reported that Apple is planning to launch a new device with an A18 chip for Apple Intelligence and a squarish display. This is likely to be the lower-end version.

It's also speculated that the device will feature a built-in camera, enabling compatibility with video conferencing applications like FaceTime. Furthermore, the camera may allow the system to recognise hand gestures, providing a hands-free method of interacting with the device.

As for the high-end product, it is rumoured to come with a robotic arm and is likely to be priced around $1000 (approx Rs 83,000). This will allow Apple to introduce Apple Intelligence to home. The current HomePod, priced at Rs 32,900 in India, does not come with Apple Intelligence features.

The rumoured HomePod is expected to run apps like Calendar, Notes, and Home. It is likely to have an interface optimised for controlling home applications and quickly seeing information. The device is already capable of following voice commands. Additionally, the device is expected to serve as a media player and AirPlay receiver, expanding its versatility as a central device for home entertainment and communication.