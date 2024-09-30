Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review: A true flagship?

The all-new iPhone 16 Pro Max is the pinnacle of Apple's smartphone lineup—it's a true flagship, and the competition is definitely taking notice. I got to review the Desert Titanium colour variant, and the first thing that strikes you is its weight. It’s a bit heavier than the 15 Pro Max, thanks to hardware upgrades and material changes. While I’ve always loved Apple’s blues and purples, this year’s subtle tones look sleek, too.

Under the hood, the real star is the A18 Pro chip, which packs more power than many laptops. It handles everything effortlessly, from editing to gaming. The battery life is also a standout, likely the best on any iPhone yet, thanks to the efficiency of iOS 18 and the A18 Pro.

The camera system is packed with features, including pro-level exposure and depth-of-field controls. The new camera button operates like a trackpad—hold it down, double-tap, and you get MacBook-like control. It’s an impressive feature for anyone serious about photography or content creation.

Interestingly, Apple hasn’t ventured into foldables yet, but they’ve given us the biggest iPhone screen ever at 6.9 inches. It’s noticeably larger than the 15 Pro Max, yet it still feels comfortable to hold. This extra screen real estate, combined with the Pro’s power, makes it a beast of a device.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is launched in three storage variants. The 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 1,44,900, the 512GB storage variant will cost you Rs 1,64,900 and the 1 TB storage variant is available at Rs 1,84,900 in India.

One of the biggest headlines in India is that the Pro models are Rs 15,000 cheaper, thanks to local assembly and reduced import duties. So, if you’re used to buying iPhones from the US or Dubai, that’s no longer the best deal.

Verdict

Overall, if you're using an iPhone older than the 15 Pro Max, this is a worthwhile upgrade. But if you already have the 15 Pro Max, you might want to wait for next year. Regardless, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is still the top choice for power users and content creators.