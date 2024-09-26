Apple iPhone 15 to be available at Rs 49,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will go live in India on September 27, unless you are a Plus member. Plus members have access to the deals 24 hours ahead of the rest of the users. During the sale, buyers will get Apple iPhone 15 at under Rs 50,000 in India that will be inclusive of bank offer and other discount. Flipkart will offer 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Apple iPhone 15 deal

According to the e-commerce platform, Apple iPhone 15 will be listed at Rs 54,999 during the upcoming sale. Buyers will get Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and on exchange offer they will get an additional discount of Rs 3,000, bringing down the cost to Rs 49,999. Notably, iPhone 15 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900 last year.

Flipkart deal for iPhone 15

In addition to this, Apple iPhone 15 Pro, that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,34,000 last year, will also be available on discounted price. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) will be priced at Rs 99,999. Additionally, you can enjoy an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000, reducing the effective price to Rs 89,999.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will also be on offer, listed at Rs 1,19,900. With a Rs 5,000 bank discount and a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus, the effective price drops to Rs 1,09,999. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1,59,900.

Apart from iPhone models, Apple MacBook Air M2 will also be available at discount. The MacBook Air M2 is currently priced at Rs 95,900 on Flipkart, but the platform has teased a sale price of Rs 64,999. This suggests a discount of Rs 30,000 during the sale. While exact discount details aren't confirmed, it's likely that this price includes an additional bank offer.

Notably, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live for Prime members and will be live for the rest starting tomorrow. Customers will get 10 per cent instant discount on SBI Bank cards.