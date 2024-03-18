Apple in talks with Google for its AI system Gemini's integration in iPhones: Report

Apple is planning to bring new generative AI features in iPhones by integrating Google’s Gemini. As per a report by Bloomberg, Apple is in talks to license Gemini for the future iPhones. These features are likely to include AI chatbots, coding assistants, and more.

The two tech giants are reportedly "in active negotiations" for Gemini for some AI-powered tools for iPhone models that will launch later this year.

Alphabet shares rose 3 per cent in premarket US trading, while Apple was up 0.5 per cent. The report further revealed that Apple has also held discussions with OpenAI to potentially use GPT models as well.

Apple is expected to introduce new genAI features at the WWDC event, likely to take place in June this year. This is in line with Apple CEO Tim Cook’s statement that Apple will announce its genAI features “later this year”.

In the last one year, the tech giant has posted several job listings that suggest the company is working on multiple internal and external tools powered by generative AI.

A job listing for Apple Retail stated that candidates were expected to work on a "conversational AI platform (voice and chat)” to engage with customers. It also noted tasks such as building text-generation tech such as “long-form text generation, summarisation, question-answering.”

Earlier this year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggested that Apple is set to invest $1 billion per year to push generative AI-based products and features. Gurman also revealed that Apple was planning to add features like auto-summarising and auto-complete to its core apps and productivity software such as Pages and Keynote. It is also rumoured to be working to merge AI into services like Apple Music. Apple wants to use AI ‘to better automate playlist creation’.

Apple recently acquired a Canada-based AI startup called DarwinAI. It was revealed that with this acquisition, Apple aims to make a smaller and more efficient AI system. Several employees from the AI company have now joined Apple’s artificial intelligence division.

Notably, DarwinAI has developed AI technology for visually inspecting components during the manufacturing process and serves customers in a range of industries. Additionally, it was also revealed that DarwinAI’s researcher Alexander Wong is now the director of Apple’s AI division.

Also Read:

Top phones under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 13, OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite, Nothing Phone (2a) and more

'We were abused, asked to get out of the car': Google IT worker shares Uber experience in Bengaluru