Apple could use Google, OpenAI, others for generative AI features in iOS 18: Report

Apple is in talks with potential artificial intelligence partners including Google, OpenAI and Anthropic, for the integration of generative AI in its upcoming iOS 18, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The discussions are primarily focused on using the Gemini system to run a chatbot within the operating system, while Apple's AI engine handles background tasks.

Related Articles

The report claims that the specifics of these partnerships are yet to be finalised, and it is unclear if Apple will partner exclusively with Google or engage multiple partners.

The company may also allow developers to build generative AI systems into the iPhone. Possible reasons for this external collaboration include the potential for significant revenue from premium status within the operating system, addressing ethical and privacy concerns by outsourcing the technology, saving on the high costs of running cloud-based generative AI, and quick integration of AI.

The company's stance on AI will be a major focus at WWDC 2024 when iOS 18 is announced. Apple may choose not to offer a chatbot at all, but this is unlikely due to the increasing demand for AI capabilities. The inclusion of AI in the upcoming iOS version comes at a time when Apple is facing a long list of accusations of anti-competitive practices from the US Justice Department.

US Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against Apple

he US Justice Department has filed an anti-trust lawsuit against tech giant Apple. The lawsuit accuses Apple of monopolizing the market, particularly in the iPhone and Apple Watch sectors.

The crux of the lawsuit is that Apple has allegedly harmed competition with restrictive app store terms, high fees, and its “walled-garden” approach to its hardware and software. This approach essentially means that Apple controls all aspects of its devices, from the operating system to the apps that can be installed on them.

The implications of this lawsuit are far-reaching and could potentially change the way Apple operates. If successful, it could impact Apple’s competitive advantage in the market and affect iPhone customers.

Stay tuned for more updates on this landmark lawsuit. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you posted as more information becomes available.