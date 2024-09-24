Apple Intelligence-powered updated Siri features could arrive sooner than expected with iOS 18.3

While Apple has officially stated that its comprehensive Apple Intelligence suite won't be available until iOS 18.4 arrives in March 2025, a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that some AI-powered Siri features might make their debut sooner.

Gurman's newsletter indicates that Apple could release certain Siri improvements earlier than initially planned, potentially with the iOS 18.3 update slated for January. However, he notes that this is not yet confirmed and that Apple's plans could change.

Apple has outlined a phased rollout for its Apple Intelligence features:

October: Initial AI features with iOS 18.1

December: Further enhancements with iOS 18.2

January: Potential Siri improvements with iOS 18.3

March 2025: Full Apple Intelligence suite with iOS 18.4

The most significant AI-powered features, demonstrated during Apple's WWDC 2024 and the iPhone 16 launch event, are expected to be fully realized in Q1 2025 with iOS 18.4. These include advanced writing tools, object removal from photos, and AI-based image generation.

It's hoped that by March 2025, Apple will have addressed regulatory concerns in the EU, enabling the full rollout of Apple Intelligence features in that region.

The possibility of early Siri enhancements with iOS 18.3 could provide a glimpse into Apple's broader AI vision for its devices and services.