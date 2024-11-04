Apple introduces new free repair program for select iPhone 14 Plus users after camera glitch surfaces

Apple has introduced a repair program to fix a camera problem affecting certain iPhone 14 Plus models. Here’s a breakdown of what’s happening, who’s eligible, and how you can check if your device is affected.

Apple says a small number of iPhone 14 Plus units may have a problem with the rear camera, where it doesn’t show a preview image. This issue only impacts models made over a 12-month period, from April 10, 2023, to April 28, 2024.

Free repairs for affected devices



If your iPhone 14 Plus is one of the affected models, Apple will repair it for free at an authorised service centre. To find out if your device is eligible, you’ll need to enter your phone’s serial number on Apple’s support page.

How to check your phone’s eligibility



Find Your Serial Number: Open the Settings app on your iPhone 14 Plus, tap on General > About, and locate the Serial Number.



Enter Serial Number on Apple’s Site: Copy the serial number by pressing and holding it, then paste it on Apple’s support page to check if your device qualifies for the free repair. You can find it out by clicking here.

If your iPhone 14 Plus has other damage—like a cracked rear glass—that would prevent Apple from repairing the camera, you’ll need to fix those issues first, which may come at an additional cost. However, the camera repair itself will be free if your device qualifies.

Refunds for previous repairs

If you’ve already paid for a rear camera repair on an iPhone 14 Plus that falls within the affected batch, you can contact Apple to request a refund.

Apple’s repair program covers eligible iPhone 14 Plus units for three years from the date of purchase, giving users ample time to get their devices checked and repaired if necessary.