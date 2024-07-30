Apple iOS 18, iPadOS 18 public beta 2 out now: Here’s what’s new

Apple has released the second public beta of iOS and iPadOS 18, bringing a fresh wave of features and refinements to eager testers. This release closely mirrors the changes introduced in the developer beta 4, which debuted last week.

"To install the iOS and iPadOS 18 public beta, you need to first be enrolled in the public beta program. If you’ve never enrolled before, instructions are available here," Apple explained in its release notes. "If you’re already running the first iOS 18 public beta, you can find beta 2 and download it by visiting Settings ⇾ General ⇾ Software Update on your device. Make sure that ‘iOS 18 Public Beta’ is selected under the ‘Beta Updates’ menu."

Notable New Features

New CarPlay Wallpapers: A fresh set of wallpapers specifically designed for CarPlay.

Dark Mode Widgets in Light Mode: Users can now enable dark mode widgets while using the light mode system theme.

Redesigned Hidden Apps Folder: The App Library's Hidden apps folder has received a visual refresh.

Controls Menu in Camera Settings: A new "Controls Menu" has been added to the Camera app's settings.

Expanded RCS Support in Messages: RCS messaging is now available on a wider range of carriers.

"Apple has introduced a variety of new features and revisions in the new public beta. These match the changes we saw in developer beta 4," the company noted.

Timing of Public Beta Releases

As has become customary, Apple typically releases public beta updates shortly after corresponding developer betas. This pattern is expected to continue throughout the remaining iOS and iPadOS 18 beta cycle.

If you're keen to try out the latest features and provide feedback to Apple, enrolling in the public beta program is a great way to get an early glimpse of what's to come in the stable release of iOS and iPadOS 18, which is expected later around September.