Apple iOS 27 upgrades parental controls with Ask to Browse, revamped Screen Time and more

Apple is introducing a major set of parental control upgrades with iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate, aimed at giving parents more oversight over their children’s digital activities while simplifying device management.

The new features, expected to roll out later this year, include website approval requests, flexible screen-time extensions, improved app access controls, and a redesigned Screen Time experience.

Advertisement

The latest changes build on Apple’s broader effort to create safer online environments for children and teenagers as concerns over screen addiction, inappropriate content, and online safety continue to grow.

READ THIS: Tim Cook’s last WWDC: Apple launches macOS Golden Gate

One of the standout additions in device is “Ask to Browse,” a feature that allows parents to approve every new website their child attempts to visit through Safari. Similar to Apple’s existing “Ask to Buy” system for App Store purchases, the new tool provides parents with direct control over web access, enabling them to monitor and manage online activity more closely.

Apple is also revamping the Screen Time interface with a cleaner design and introducing Time Allowances, a feature that lets parents grant additional app usage time more easily. Instead of making permanent changes to screen-time limits, parents can approve temporary extensions when children need extra time for studies, communication, or entertainment.

Advertisement

The company is also simplifying the setup of child accounts. During device configuration, parents will be able to choose between different levels of app access, ranging from only essential applications to a curated collection of age-appropriate apps. Additional apps can be added gradually as children grow, while downloads can still be controlled through parental approval requests.

ALSO READ: Apple WWDC 2026: Apple Intelligence includes support from Google's Gemini models; Know what's new

Beyond iOS 27, Apple has been steadily expanding child safety tools across its ecosystem. Recent updates include stricter communication controls, allowing parents to approve new contacts their children want to interact with, as well as enhanced app age-rating systems that provide clearer information about user-generated content, messaging features, and advertising within apps.

Advertisement

Developers are also being encouraged to adopt Apple’s new age-related tools, including APIs that help deliver age-appropriate experiences without exposing a child’s exact birth date. The company says these measures are designed to balance child safety with user privacy.