Tim Cook’s last WWDC: Apple launches macOS Golden Gate

Apple used what is Tim Cook’s final annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) as chief executive officer to unveil macOS Golden Gate 27, the next major version of its desktop operating system, introducing a revamped search experience, deeper Apple Intelligence integration and greater user control over its controversial Liquid Glass design language.

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The announcement marks a significant milestone for the company as it prepares for a new leadership era while continuing its push to unify software experiences across devices through artificial intelligence and a common design framework.

macOS Golden Gate 27 introduces a global slider that allows users to adjust the opacity of Liquid Glass interface effects across the operating system, a move that appears aimed at addressing criticism of the visual overhaul introduced with last year's macOS Tahoe 26. Apple has also tightened the corner radius of windows and interface elements to create a more consistent look and feel across the desktop experience.

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One of the biggest upgrades comes in Search, which Apple says has been rebuilt on a new infrastructure designed to index content across a device more efficiently. Search functionality has also been enhanced within Spotlight, as well as Apple's Photos and Mail applications.

Golden Gate 27 also inherits several cross-platform features announced during Apple's WWDC keynote, including updates to parental controls and Screen Time.

The release follows macOS Tahoe 26, which introduced features such as an overhauled Spotlight search experience and a native Phone app for Mac users. While Tahoe added several productivity-focused improvements, it also sparked debate among users over Apple's Liquid Glass redesign, with some critics arguing that the transparency-heavy interface affected usability.

Golden Gate 27 will also mark the end of the road for Intel-based Macs. Apple confirmed that the upcoming operating system will not support devices powered by Intel's x86 processors, completing the transition to Apple Silicon that began in 2020.